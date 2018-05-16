Apple corrects its IPhone map, stops sending unsuspecting travelers into unfinished tunnel
Users of the IPhone map app are a little bit safer while traveling in Iceland, thanks to Apple correcting an error in its maps: IPhones will no longer be telling travelers to use an unfinished and unsafe tunnel when taking the Ring Road between the towns of Akureyri and Húsavík in North Iceland.
Read more: Your Iphone is not a reliable guide: GPS equipment sends travelers into unfinished tunnel
On Monday we at Iceland Magazine covered the error in the IPhone GPS and map application. Road crews working in Vaðlaheiðargöng tunnel, which permits travelers to avoid Víkurskarð mountain pass, a short but difficult stretch of the Ring Road which frequently becomes impassable in winter. The tunnel is scheduled to be open to traffic in the fall of 2018.
The road is not closed permanently, as road crews working on the tunnel regularly go in and out. This allows travelers to slip in as well. The tunnel is clearly marked as construction site and closed to the public, but some travelers either fail to notice the signs and the construction crews and drive in anyway, or they trust their GPS equipment and IPhone more than road signs.
Despite repeated requests Apple failed to correct the error. Until the story made the news, that is.
This means your IPhone will no longer be sending you into an unfinished and unsafe tunnel in North Iceland. We hope that there are no other errors.
Read more: Don't trust Google Maps blindly: Company fails to update maps despite repeated requests
Which is why this does NOT mean you can now again place all your trust in your IPhone or GPS equipment! There are simply far too many examples of travelers being led astray by online map applications and out-of-date GPS equipment. You should always double check and ALWAYS pay attention to the road signs. When your online map and road signs give you contradictory instructions you ALWAYS follow the road signs.
You can also check some of these Icelandic online maps.
Read more: The best free online maps of Iceland
Editor's Picks
-
Travel
Video: Conditions on Öxi mountain road a reminder spring travel in Iceland is challenging
-
Travel
Iceland Magazine fact check of the "13 things no one tells you about traveling to Iceland"
-
Travel
Your Iphone is not a reliable guide: GPS equipment sends travelers into unfinished tunnel
-
Birds
Blind puffin adopted by local woman who became social media superstar passes away
-
Food & Drink
New "tourist friendly" packaging for popular local butter spread causes outrage on social media
-
Sports
Hafþór Júlíus "The Mountain" crowned the Worlds Strongest Man
-
Animals
A wonderful horseride through the lava fields of Reykjanes
-
Nature
Icelandic glaciers have shrunk by 500 square km since turn of the century
-
General
Heritage hit-and-run: Bus driver crashes into turf wall at museum, flees scene
-
Food & Drink
Stay away from bottled water in Iceland: "A scheme made to get money off tourists"
Follow Iceland Mag
Join our weekly hand curated newsletter to have all the latest news from Iceland sent to you
Don't worry, we won't spam you. Promise!
Most popular
-
Local woman died in collision on Ring Road yesterday in S. Iceland. Three foreign travelers injured
-
Five foods you absolutely MUST try in Iceland
-
National Broadcasting Service will discuss demands Iceland boycott 2019 Eurovision in Israel
-
Video: Conditions on Öxi mountain road a reminder spring travel in Iceland is challenging
-
Iceland Magazine fact check of the "13 things no one tells you about traveling to Iceland"
-
Mounting pressure on Iceland to boycott Eurovision 2019 in Israel
Popular videos
-
Magical beauty of Icelandic landscapes captured in this award winning time-lapse video
-
Superb short film featuring breathtaking drone footage shot along the Ring Road One
-
Video: The stunning beauty of the Diamond Beach and other wonders of South Iceland
-
Mesmerizing aerial video of the sheep roundup in West Iceland
-
Video: Ten of the most beautiful and dramatic waterfalls in Iceland as seen from above